Melania Trump to seek divorce from Donald Trump: British media

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary



When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 hours ago Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies



Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 hours ago Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out



Just days before being canned by President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied serving as the president's yes-man in the Pentagon. According to Business Insider, Esper told the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Who is Melania Trump and why is she dominating headlines? Ever since US President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in the US elections 2020, his wife Melania Trump has suddenly come into the limelight. Reports have...

DNA 18 hours ago



