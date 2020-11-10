Global  
 

Melania Trump to seek divorce from Donald Trump: British media

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
First Lady Melania Trump is planning to divorce President Donald Trump, British media outlet Daily Mail has reported quoting a former White House aide. The newspaper said that according to Omarosa Manigault Newman, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce." She added that "if Melania were to...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News 01:27

 After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce Donald Trump once he is out of the office. This comes after the 45th US President lost the US...

