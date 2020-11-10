Melania Trump to seek divorce from Donald Trump: British media
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () First Lady Melania Trump is planning to divorce President Donald Trump, British media outlet Daily Mail has reported quoting a former White House aide. The newspaper said that according to Omarosa Manigault Newman, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce." She added that "if Melania were to...
After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce Donald Trump once he is out of the office. This comes after the 45th US President lost the US...
Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election.
However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..