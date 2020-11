US election: 'He's a bad loser' - Donald Trump's first wife Ivana speaks out

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention



A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News' Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24 Published now