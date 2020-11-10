Veterans Day free food: Starbucks, Wendy's, Buffalo Wild Wings offering freebies for vets, military Wednesday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local woodworking clubs turning pens as mementos for the troops this Veterans Day



Wednesday is Veterans Day, and woodworking clubs across Northeast Ohio have been busy “turning pens for the troops.” Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:25 Published 5 hours ago Long Island Moves Ahead With Aggressive Legislation To Help Veterans Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic



With Veterans Day coming this week, there has been more outreach to help those service men and women struggling with mental health issues, food insecurity and more. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published 5 hours ago RTC waives fees for vets on Veteran's Day



Veterans are getting a big thank you from the RTC this Veterans Day. From 12:01 Wednesday morning until 11:59 at night, the RTC is waiving fares for all active military service members and veterans. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 12 hours ago