Veterans Day free food: Starbucks, Wendy's, Buffalo Wild Wings offering freebies for vets, military Wednesday

Local woodworking clubs turning pens as mementos for the troops this Veterans Day
Wednesday is Veterans Day, and woodworking clubs across Northeast Ohio have been busy “turning pens for the troops.”
Long Island Moves Ahead With Aggressive Legislation To Help Veterans Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic
With Veterans Day coming this week, there has been more outreach to help those service men and women struggling with mental health issues, food insecurity and more. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
RTC waives fees for vets on Veteran's Day
Veterans are getting a big thank you from the RTC this Veterans Day. From 12:01 Wednesday morning until 11:59 at night, the RTC is waiving fares for all active military service members and veterans.