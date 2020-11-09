Global  
 

President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory BoardWatch VideoCrisis No. 1 for President-elect Joe Biden: the coronavirus

On his first working day of the transition, Biden announced a COVID-19 Advisory Board which will be led by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology Dr....
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Covid Advisory Board

Biden Covid Advisory Board 00:34

 Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of the advisory board co-chairs, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Obama-era Surgeon General...

