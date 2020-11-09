President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board

Monday, 9 November 2020 () Watch VideoCrisis No. 1 for President-elect Joe Biden: the coronavirus.
On his first working day of the transition, Biden announced a COVID-19 Advisory Board which will be led by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology Dr....
