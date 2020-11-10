Global  
 

Joe Biden says US facing a dark winter, urges mask-wearing

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden issued a dire warning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues worsening in the United States. "We are still facing a dark winter," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has topped 10 million, with 237,000 deaths.

"The challenge before us right now...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check 00:44

 By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider, Biden made his plan to handle the pandemic back in March, and it hasn't changed much since then....

