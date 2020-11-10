Fired by Donald Trump, hired by Joe Biden: Parallel COVID-19 task force is born

HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? 12:23 One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is...