Fired by Donald Trump, hired by Joe Biden: Parallel COVID-19 task force is born

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Bureaucrats dumped by President Donald Trump are America's hot hires on the first Monday after President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris belted out their victory speeches.

Two such notables will lead Biden's 10-member coronavirus task force - the first big item on the transition team's checklist.

Topping the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? 12:23

 One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is...

