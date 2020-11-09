Global  
 

Fox News Cuts Off Kayleigh McEnany Presser for Spreading Election Lies

Upworthy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
“Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” Fox News’ Neil Cavuto told viewers.
News video: Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies 00:38

 Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud. Even so,...

