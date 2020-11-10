Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Russia and China hold back on congratulating Joe Biden

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
US election: Russia and China hold back on congratulating Joe BidenRussian President Vladimir Putin won't congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the US election are resolved and the result is official, the Kremlin announced today.Putin is one of a handful of world leaders...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now?

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now? 01:30

 An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun. In a typical election cycle, the newpresident would only have to face the wait for the electoral college...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updates

 Trump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com

Putin won't congratulate Biden before 'official results' and 'legal procedures' are completed

 A Putin spokesman said there was an "absolutely obvious" difference from 2016, when Putin congratulated Trump based on media projections.
USATODAY.com

US election: World leaders who haven't congratulated Biden

 Russia's Vladimir Putin says he will wait for official results, and others have been slow to respond.
BBC News

Russia's Putin says time for Syrian refugees to return home

 Millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country s civil war should start returning home to help rebuild Syria now that large parts of the Arab nation enjoy..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Celebrities react to Biden's election win with celebration and criticism

 While Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson were happy with President-Elect Biden's win, others reacted differently to the post-election celebrations.
USATODAY.com

US election: Republicans begin to fall in line behind Donald Trump

 Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday (US time) that President Donald Trump is "100 per cent within his..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims [Video]

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims

Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Presidential Election Win [Video]

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Presidential Election Win

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Presidential Election Win

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:20Published
Philadelphia Health Officials Anyone In Large Crowd Recently To Quarantine [Video]

Philadelphia Health Officials Anyone In Large Crowd Recently To Quarantine

People filled the streets recently to protest the election and celebrate Joe Biden's victory.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s America First GOP Is Here To Stay – OpEd

Trump’s America First GOP Is Here To Stay – OpEd By Joe Schaeffer* Before it’s all over and no matter the outcome, the 2020 election debacle and how Americans respond to it will reveal one inescapable...
Eurasia Review

Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app

 The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsNew Zealand Herald

Trump election party draws scrutiny as guests test positive

 WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three top Trump administration or campaign officials have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an election night watch party...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews