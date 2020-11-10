Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA chief not ready to continue under Joe Biden: Report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has no intention to continue in his current position even if asked by the Joe Biden administration, said a media report.

In an interview to AerospaceDaily, Bridenstine said a new chief of the US space agency under the new administration would be in the best interest of America's space...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call 10:30

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a message of unity as the votes are still being counted in key battleground states.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' [Video]

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published
President-elect Biden briefing on coronavirus task force [Video]

President-elect Biden briefing on coronavirus task force

President-elect Joe Biden delivered remarks on his coronavirus task force team unveiled Monday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 17:16Published
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis [Video]

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published