Ethiopian government troops seize airport in Tigray as refugees flee to Sudan

Sky News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian government troops seize airport in Tigray as refugees flee to SudanThe Ethiopian military has seized an airport in the northern Tigray region where fighting against local leaders has led to dozens of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Sudan, according to reports.
