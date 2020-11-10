Ethiopian government troops seize airport in Tigray as refugees flee to Sudan
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Ethiopian military has seized an airport in the northern Tigray region where fighting against local leaders has led to dozens of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Sudan, according to reports.
The Ethiopian military has seized an airport in the northern Tigray region where fighting against local leaders has led to dozens of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Sudan, according to reports.
|
|
You Might Like