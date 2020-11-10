Ethiopian government troops seize airport in Tigray as refugees flee to Sudan Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Ethiopian military has seized an airport in the northern Tigray region where fighting against local leaders has led to dozens of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Sudan, according to reports.

