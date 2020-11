You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life



A series of quotes from the Queen and Prince Philip on their love, marriage and happiness together. Credit: Harper's Bazaar Duration: 03:01 Published 4 days ago Queen Elizabeth leads birthday tributes to Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday



To mark the Prince of Wales' 72nd birthday, the Royal Family social media accounts posted a throwback photo of baby Charles sat on his mother's lap and a second photo of them both laughing. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:16 Published 4 days ago Bet You Didn’t Know All of These Interesting Facts About Queen Elizabeth II



She’s one of the most famous people on Earth, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some facts you probably didn’t know about the Queen of England. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Royals share tributes as Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday Royals from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared birthday tributes to Prince Charles as he celebrates turning 72 - with the notable...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago