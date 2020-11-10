Global  
 

Ontario logs another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases

CTV News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a significant jump in new COVID-19 cases, marking another daily record of infections.
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records

Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records 01:46

 The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a record number of new cases (4,726) and deaths (79) Friday on what might be the most sobering of the pandemic so far.

The U.S. has more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases [Video]

The U.S. has more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Kleper De Almeida with JFK Medical Center said he's not surprised by recent data released that within a ten-day time period the U.S. added one million new positive cases of COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published
Tarrant County Reports Daily Record 1,525 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Tarrant County Reports Daily Record 1,525 New Coronavirus Cases

"The increase in cases being seen across Tarrant County reflects both more people being out in groups, not wearing masks or socially distancing enough and the weather cooling down, driving people..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published
Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Oneida County [Video]

Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Oneida County

Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Oneida County. 36 new cases in Oneida County. The number of active cases is at 459, the highest number of active cases in the county since the pandemic began.

Credit: WKTVPublished

French COVID-19 deaths top 40,000

 The total number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has topped 40,000 for the first time while the number of new cases hit a fresh record, health ministry…
Japan Today Also reported by •CTV NewsCP24

State adds Westmoreland test site as Covid cases multiply

 Pennsylvania reported a record number of Covid-19 cases again Friday all over the state, and announced plans to add a temporary testing site in Westmoreland...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV NewsUpworthyCBC.ca

Ontario reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases in a new single-day record

 Ontario reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, setting a new single-day record for a second day in a row.
CBC.ca