Vatican Report Blames Pope John Paul II, Others For McCarrick's Rise

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Vatican Report Blames Pope John Paul II, Others For McCarrick's RiseWatch VideoA new report found that Pope John Paul II promoted a former bishop despite knowing about sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Vatican said the former pope knew about the rumors regarding Theodore McCarrick's misconduct.

But McCarrick denied the allegations and the pope chose to promote him as Washington's...
