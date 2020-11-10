Global  
 

Seeing record COVID-19 spikes, PM implores provinces to ask for help

CTV News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Citing record-breaking spikes in new COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is imploring provinces to reach out for more help from the federal government if they need it, and not to keep sectors of the economy open if it's putting Canadians at risk.
