MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini run on Apple's self-designed M1 silicon
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (
5 hours ago) The company has integrated its first chips for Macs across its computer lineup. And the devices sport long battery life.
Video Credit: engadget - Published
4 hours ago
Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today. All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is transitioning to "M1" chips, an 8-core CPU/GPU combo that is based on the chips found in their iPhones and...
Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes 11:01
