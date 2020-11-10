Global  
 

MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini run on Apple's self-designed M1 silicon

Upworthy Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The company has integrated its first chips for Macs across its computer lineup. And the devices sport long battery life.
Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes 11:01

 Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today. All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is transitioning to "M1" chips, an 8-core CPU/GPU combo that is based on the chips found in their iPhones and...

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips [Video]

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air,..

TECH TUESDAY: Apple reveals the future of the Macintosh [Video]

TECH TUESDAY: Apple reveals the future of the Macintosh

Alex Steiniger shares the latest news in science and technology

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip [Video]

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the..

M1 Macs Support WiFi 6, MacBook Air Has Updated Function Keys

 The M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are the first of Apple's Macs to support WiFi 6, or 802.11ax. WiFi 6 support started rolling out in Apple...
New Apple Silicon Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook pro are available to preorder

 The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models equipped with Apple Silicon chips are now available to pre-order. Credit: Apple Apple unveiled its...
Apple Launches M1-Powered MacBook Air, Mac Mini, An MacBook Pro

 Apple just introduced the first Mac lineup that’ll lead the transition to Apple Silicon with the M1 chip. The MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and the 13-inch MacBook...
