MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini run on Apple's self-designed M1 silicon

Video Credit: engadget - Published 4 hours ago Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes 11:01 Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today. All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is transitioning to "M1" chips, an 8-core CPU/GPU combo that is based on the chips found in their iPhones and...