You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. McConnell addresses media after win



Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday touched on several topics, including a second COVID-19 relief bill and the pending 2020 election. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 24:46 Published 6 days ago CBS News: GOP Senate Leadership Pushing Back On White House Making COVID-19 Stimulus Deal With Democrats



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans Tuesday that he urged the White House against making a deal on a large coronavirus stimulus bill ahead of the election, a source.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:38 Published 3 weeks ago Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election



Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago