'Maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see': Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters

Upworthy Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Jon Rahm, on his 26th birthday, produced potentially one of the all-time best golf shots during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Is this the greatest hole-in-one ever?

Is this the greatest hole-in-one ever? 01:07

 Spain's Jon Rahm produced a bit of magic on Augusta's 16th hole on Thursday, skipping his second tee shot across the water feature, running it up on the green and sinking a hole-in-one.

