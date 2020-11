You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SF Indoor Dining Ban Wallops Indian Restaurants on First Day of Diwali



A ban on indoor dining is now in effect in San Francisco and it could hardly come at a worse time for Indian restaurants in the city. Da Lin reports. (11-14-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:42 Published 17 minutes ago Some Restaurants Defy Governor's Order To Stop Indoor Dining Service



Some restaurants and bars across Illinois are defying Gov. JB Pritzker's orders banning indoor dining. It's not because they don't believe COVID-19 is real. They say if they shut down it will be for.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:29 Published 12 hours ago 'We Close Down Again We Won't Survive It': Restaurants Defy Governor's Indoor Dining Ban



Some restaurants and bars across Illinois are defying Gov. JB Pritzker's orders banning indoor dining. It's not because they don't believe COVID-19 is real. They say if they shut down it will be for.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:19 Published 21 hours ago