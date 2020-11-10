Global  
 

Everything Apple Announced, November 2020: M1 Chip, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini

Upworthy Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The company showed off three new Mac computers Tuesday, all powered by its newly designed M1 chip.
 Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac miniwere announced as the first to include the Apple M1 chip, as the companybegins...

