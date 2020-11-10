Everything Apple Announced, November 2020: M1 Chip, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini

Today Apple released its M1 chip for the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro and Mac mini. Currently, for the MacBook Air, Apple is only offering the M1 chip starting at...

Everything Apple announced during its November event: M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more Today was event day for Apple, with the company announcing more details on its transition to Apple Silicon processors in the Mac. The company announced its new...

9to5Mac 1 hour ago



