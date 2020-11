You Might Like

Related news from verified sources John Rahm shot: Spaniard holes incredible effort across a pond during Masters practice Spain's Jon Rahm holes an incredible skimming shot across the pond on the 16th hole at Augusta as he practises before the Masters which begins on Thursday.

BBC Sport 10 hours ago



'Maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see': Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters Jon Rahm, on his 26th birthday, produced potentially one of the all-time best golf shots during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of the...

Upworthy 11 hours ago