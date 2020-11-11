Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh: There’s One Winner In Conflict You Might Not Expect – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh: There’s One Winner In Conflict You Might Not Expect – AnalysisBy Mike Eckel*

(RFE/RL) -- Who’s the big winner in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal?

Russia.

As smoke clears from the battlefields around Nagorno-Karabakh and the ink is drying on the three-page peace deal aimed at halting the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in decades, one thing seems increasingly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published