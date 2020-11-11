Nagorno-Karabakh: There’s One Winner In Conflict You Might Not Expect – Analysis Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

By Mike Eckel*



(RFE/RL) -- Who’s the big winner in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal?



Russia.



As smoke clears from the battlefields around Nagorno-Karabakh and the ink is drying on the three-page peace deal aimed at halting the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in decades, one thing seems increasingly... By Mike Eckel*(RFE/RL) -- Who’s the big winner in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal?Russia.As smoke clears from the battlefields around Nagorno-Karabakh and the ink is drying on the three-page peace deal aimed at halting the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in decades, one thing seems increasingly 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane



YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published on October 1, 2020

