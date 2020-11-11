Nagorno-Karabakh: There’s One Winner In Conflict You Might Not Expect – Analysis
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
By Mike Eckel*
(RFE/RL) -- Who’s the big winner in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal?
Russia.
As smoke clears from the battlefields around Nagorno-Karabakh and the ink is drying on the three-page peace deal aimed at halting the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in decades, one thing seems increasingly...
By Mike Eckel*
(RFE/RL) -- Who’s the big winner in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal?
Russia.
As smoke clears from the battlefields around Nagorno-Karabakh and the ink is drying on the three-page peace deal aimed at halting the worst fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in decades, one thing seems increasingly...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources