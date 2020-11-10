Bulgaria’s Blackmail Of North Macedonia Undermines Core European Values – OpEd Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

By Tomica Stojanovikj*



In 2016, when I first started to discuss the topic of emigration in meetings with young people in North Macedonia, they would tell me that they would prefer to move to Western EU countries than stay in the country. Most were disappointed with the situation in the country, mainly with the lack of decent... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

