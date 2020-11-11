Global  
 

‘Triple Trouble’ For Mangrove Coasts

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
‘Triple Trouble’ For Mangrove CoastsSome of the world's most valuable ecosystems are facing a "triple threat" to their long-term durability and survival, new research shows.

The study found that mangrove forests, their large biodiversity and the coastal protection they provide are under pressure from three distinct threats - sea-level rise, lack of mud and...
