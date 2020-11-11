‘Triple Trouble’ For Mangrove Coasts
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Some of the world's most valuable ecosystems are facing a "triple threat" to their long-term durability and survival, new research shows.
The study found that mangrove forests, their large biodiversity and the coastal protection they provide are under pressure from three distinct threats - sea-level rise, lack of mud and...
Some of the world's most valuable ecosystems are facing a "triple threat" to their long-term durability and survival, new research shows.
The study found that mangrove forests, their large biodiversity and the coastal protection they provide are under pressure from three distinct threats - sea-level rise, lack of mud and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources