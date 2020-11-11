Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some GOP Congressional Candidates Allege Fraud Cost Them Election

Newsy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Some GOP Congressional Candidates Allege Fraud Cost Them ElectionWatch VideoSome GOP congressional candidates are using unfounded voter fraud claims to explain their losses. 

In California, Errol Webber lost to Democratic incumbent Karen Bass by more than 72 percentage points.

But he tweeted Monday that he will "audit the vote counting procedures" and won't concede "until every legal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vandals Target Congressional Candidates [Video]

Vandals Target Congressional Candidates

Both Rep. Mike Doyle and Sean Parnell were targeted by vandals that spraypainted the message "elections no, revolution yes" in red paint.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:44Published
7 Eyewitness News profiles 23rd Congressional race [Video]

7 Eyewitness News profiles 23rd Congressional race

We talked to both the republican and democratic candidates running for New York's 23rd Congressional District.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:00Published
Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Between Allegheny County And Congressional Candidates Sean Parnell, Luke Negron [Video]

Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Between Allegheny County And Congressional Candidates Sean Parnell, Luke Negron

A fierce legal battle between two Republican congressional candidates and the Allegheny County Board of Elections has ended after both sides reached an agreement over the weekend; KDKA's Chris Hoffman..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

GOP senators say they're unaware of fraud in their races as Trump disputes election

 Many Republican senators have held off on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President Trump pushes baseless allegations of voter fraud....
CBS News