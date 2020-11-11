Some GOP Congressional Candidates Allege Fraud Cost Them Election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vandals Target Congressional Candidates



Both Rep. Mike Doyle and Sean Parnell were targeted by vandals that spraypainted the message "elections no, revolution yes" in red paint. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago 7 Eyewitness News profiles 23rd Congressional race



We talked to both the republican and democratic candidates running for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:00 Published 3 weeks ago Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Between Allegheny County And Congressional Candidates Sean Parnell, Luke Negron



A fierce legal battle between two Republican congressional candidates and the Allegheny County Board of Elections has ended after both sides reached an agreement over the weekend; KDKA's Chris Hoffman.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources GOP senators say they're unaware of fraud in their races as Trump disputes election Many Republican senators have held off on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President Trump pushes baseless allegations of voter fraud....

CBS News 1 week ago



