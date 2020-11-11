Global  
 

President Obama Met With President Trump 4 Years Ago Today

Newsy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Obama Met With President Trump 4 Years Ago TodayWatch VideoFour years ago today, then-President-elect Donald Trump met with then-President Obama to begin a transition of power between their two administrations. 

"My No. 1 priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful," said Obama.

But...
