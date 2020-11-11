Global  
 

New Apple Silicon Macs with M1 chip don’t work with Thunderbolt eGPUs

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Apple today finally introduced its first Macs with Apple Silicon, as the company calls its own chips. The new MacBook Air, 13-inch...
News video: Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips 00:56

 Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac miniwere announced as the first to include the Apple M1 chip, as the companybegins...

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip [Video]

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the..

Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes [Video]

Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes

Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today. All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is..

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10 [Video]

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10

Apple to Host Another Launch Event on November 10. The tech giant made the announcement on Monday. Reporters received an invite from the company titled, 'One More Thing.'. It is not known what..

Apple Silicon M1 Macs do not support eGPUs

 While Apple was touting the improved graphical capability of the new Apple Silicon Macs, they neglected to mention during the event that the M1 chip does not...
Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

 Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with...
What we might see at Apple’s “One more thing” Mac event

 In an unusual year, Apple is holding its fourth special event later today. The centerpiece of this “one more thing” event, will be the first Macs with...
