You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Masters 2020: Check out Tiger Woods' fifth Champions Dinner menu, including sushi and fajitas Woods has earned the opportunity to create another terrific menu as defending champion for the fifth time

CBS Sports 10 hours ago



Tiger's menu: Fajitas, sushi and three desserts for Masters champions Woods, as the reigning champion, is bringing back a menu he has used in the past.

ESPN 10 hours ago