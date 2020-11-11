Truth Tracker: Yes, the U.S. election is over. No, Trump can't win.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 3 hours ago Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'



When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 9 hours ago Biden team considers legal action to begin transition



President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 9 hours ago