Truth Tracker: Yes, the U.S. election is over. No, Trump can't win.
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump is refusing to accept his loss to president-elect Joe Biden and is instead floating baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and ‘illegal’ votes despite a lack of proof.
