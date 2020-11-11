Ubisoft to Remove the Word 'Disfigured' From Assassin's Creed: Valhalla After Accusation of Ableism

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has released a new video about the importance of Norse mythology in its narrative.The video, which is narrated by Ubisoft’s Darby McDevitt, expands on the historical..
Netflix, Ubisoft Team Up for 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series | THR News
Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming to bring 'Assassin's Creed' to television and will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.
Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles
The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020.