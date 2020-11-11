Global  
 

Veteran's pain of missing Remembrance Day events eased by thousands of birthday cards

CTV News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
A 100-year-old veteran will be among thousands of current and former military members who will be taking in Remembrance Day a little differently this year, but at least he knows thousands of people recognize his sacrifice.
