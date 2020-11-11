|
Hundreds Left Homeless by Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua's Caribbean Coast
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Nicaraguan authorities estimate that more than 1,700 homes where destroyed by Eta, a Category 4 hurricane
