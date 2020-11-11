Global  
 

US presidential election 2020: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes big claim about Donald Trump

Zee News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo on Tuesday claimed that Donald Trump has won the November 3 US presidential elections.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election 02:29

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

