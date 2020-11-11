Ground-penetrating radar reveals Viking ship burial, Iron Age cult house in Norway
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Archeologists in Norway have discovered an Iron Age cemetery deep in the earth, complete with what may be a feast hall, a cult house and a Viking ship burial -- all found without lifting a shovel.
Archeologists in Norway have discovered an Iron Age cemetery deep in the earth, complete with what may be a feast hall, a cult house and a Viking ship burial -- all found without lifting a shovel.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources