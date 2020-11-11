Global  
 

Ground-penetrating radar reveals Viking ship burial, Iron Age cult house in Norway

CTV News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Archeologists in Norway have discovered an Iron Age cemetery deep in the earth, complete with what may be a feast hall, a cult house and a Viking ship burial -- all found without lifting a shovel.
