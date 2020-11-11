Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Eta, latest threat in record-breaking hurricane season, to stay east of Louisiana

Upworthy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta, the latest tropical system to flirt with Louisiana in the record-setting 2020 hurricane season, seemed to change its...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Fort Myers Beach Tropical Storm Eta

Fort Myers Beach Tropical Storm Eta 01:29

 A live look at the conditions on Fort Myers Beach as Tropical Storm Eta approaches Southwest Florida.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic [Video]

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20 [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published