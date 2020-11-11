Tropical Storm Eta, latest threat in record-breaking hurricane season, to stay east of Louisiana

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20 11PM



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:14 Published 43 minutes ago Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic



Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-10-20



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:14 Published 7 hours ago