US President elect Joe Biden to hold talks with South Korean President soon: Official

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold a telephonic conversation with US President-elect *Joe Biden*, this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said on Wednesday.

Cheong Wa Dae is "coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow," the official told reporters.

Moon and Biden are expected to...
