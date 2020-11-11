US President elect Joe Biden to hold talks with South Korean President soon: Official
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold a telephonic conversation with US President-elect *Joe Biden*, this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said on Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae is "coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow," the official told reporters.
Moon and Biden are expected to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources