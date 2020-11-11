Global  
 

Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy legislators amid national security crackdown

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong has moved to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security.
