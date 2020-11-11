Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman passes away at 84

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa died on Wednesday in a hospital in the US, the country's royal court said. He was 84.



"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the Bahrain News Agency said on Wednesday, without...