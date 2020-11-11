Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Myanmar Election Delivers Another Decisive Win for Aung San Suu Kyi

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The civilian leader’s reputation overseas has been stained by her defense of a military accused of genocide. But in voting on Sunday, her party easily secured a parliamentary majority.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Myanmar votes in election likely to favor Suu Kyi

Myanmar votes in election likely to favor Suu Kyi 01:43

 Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi looks likely to win a second term for her National league for Democracy despite the collapse of her reputation overseas amid allegations of genocide. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted [Video]

Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted

Early election results are expected on Monday as voters thronged polling stations despite pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
Polls close in Myanmar election [Video]

Polls close in Myanmar election

The polls have closed in Myanmar's general election, its second since the end of direct military rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term [Video]

Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term

Despite international condemnation for crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, Suu Kyi remains popular at home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Myanmar election: Former supporters turn away from Aung San Suu Kyi

 The upcoming general election is viewed as a test for Aung San Suu Kyi and her party. A former supporter tells DW the reasons for his disillusionment with the...
Deutsche Welle

Suu Kyi's Party Expected To Win Myanmar Election Amid Minorities' Disenfranchisement

 Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won in a 2015 landslide and is expected to win again. But with voting denied or canceled in some areas, more...
NPR Also reported by •Sky NewsCBC.caWorldNewsJapan TodaySBS

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi hopes to hold power as country votes

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi hopes to hold power as country votes Millions have voted in Myanmar's general election, just the second since military rule ended in 2011. It comes five years after Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide...
WorldNews