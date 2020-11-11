Myanmar Election Delivers Another Decisive Win for Aung San Suu Kyi
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The civilian leader’s reputation overseas has been stained by her defense of a military accused of genocide. But in voting on Sunday, her party easily secured a parliamentary majority.
Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi looks likely to win a second term for her National league for Democracy despite the collapse of her reputation overseas amid allegations of genocide. David Doyle reports.
Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won in a 2015 landslide and is expected to win again. But with voting denied or canceled in some areas, more...