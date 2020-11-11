Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers To Resign
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoHong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers are all planning to resign.
The move comes after Beijing passed legislation allowing the removal of legislators who support the city's Hong Kong's independence.
Shortly after, Hong Kong's government moved to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators.
The rest will quit in...
