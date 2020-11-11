Global  
 

CDC now says masks protect both the wearers and those around them from COVID-19

CTV News Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Wearing a mask can help protect you, not just those around you, from coronavirus transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance Tuesday.
 At the beginning of the pandemic, public health experts said that wearing a mask was more to protect others than yourself. However, the CDC is now saying that masks also can help protect you from getting the virus.

