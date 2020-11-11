CDC now says masks protect both the wearers and those around them from COVID-19
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Wearing a mask can help protect you, not just those around you, from coronavirus transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance Tuesday.
