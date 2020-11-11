Pfizer executives sold shares on day when positive vaccine news came out
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Two executives with drug company Pfizer Inc. sold millions of dollars worth of shares in the company on Monday, a day when the drug firm announced positive news about a promising vaccine for COVID-19 that sent the shares higher.
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis.
The drug company made
the announcement on Monday.
Today is a great day for
science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement.
We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine...
