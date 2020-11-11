Dan Sullivan wins Alaska Senate race, defeating Al Gross
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (
11 hours ago) Polls showed the Alaska Senate race surprisingly close, but it wasn’t close enough to unseat Sullivan.
Business Insider reports that Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has kept his Senate seat. Sullivan beat Independent candidate Al Gross. Sullivan is Alaska's former attorney general and a longtime service member in the US Marine Corps. He was first elected in 2014 and was seeking a second term. Gross was...
GOP Sen. Sullivan Keeps Seat 00:31
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection, giving GOP 50 seats in Senate
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday won reelection over Democratic challenger Al Gross, putting Republicans at 50 seats in the U.S. Senate...
FOXNews.com
8 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy
A week after Election Day, Alaska Senate race called against Al Gross
Gross, whose father, Avrum, was once the state’s attorney general, mounted a formidable challenge against Sullivan, who allied himself closely with President...
Jerusalem Post
3 hours ago
Alaska Senate race, marred by antisemitic ad, still too early to call
Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan expressed confidence in his reelection chances against independent challenger Al Gross
Haaretz
1 week ago