Dan Sullivan wins Alaska Senate race, defeating Al Gross

Upworthy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Polls showed the Alaska Senate race surprisingly close, but it wasn’t close enough to unseat Sullivan.
News video: GOP Sen. Sullivan Keeps Seat

GOP Sen. Sullivan Keeps Seat 00:31

 Business Insider reports that Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has kept his Senate seat. Sullivan beat Independent candidate Al Gross. Sullivan is Alaska's former attorney general and a longtime service member in the US Marine Corps. He was first elected in 2014 and was seeking a second term. Gross was...

