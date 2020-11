You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Threatens To Cut Funding In Areas That Don't Comply With COVID Closure Orders



COVID closure orders were ignored in some New York City hot spots, and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll cut funding to those who don't comply; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:41 Published on October 15, 2020 Small Business Owners In Cluster Zip Codes Fearing The Worst If Another Shutdown Hits Parts Of NYC



Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes mass gatherings are the priority right now to curb the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases. But, as CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported, there is also fear that restaurants.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:40 Published on October 5, 2020