Children's nurse Lucy Letby charged over deaths of eight babies
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
A British paediatric nurse has been charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 more after a lengthy investigation that saw her arrested and released multiple times.Lucy Letby has now been charged by Cheshire...
