Children's nurse Lucy Letby charged over deaths of eight babies

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Children's nurse Lucy Letby charged over deaths of eight babiesA British paediatric nurse has been charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 more after a lengthy investigation that saw her arrested and released multiple times.Lucy Letby has now been charged by Cheshire...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Nurse charged in murder of eight babies, attempted murder of ten at UK hospital

Nurse charged in murder of eight babies, attempted murder of ten at UK hospital 00:40

 Nurse charged in murder of eight babies, attempted murder of ten at UK hospital

