Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 coronavirus: Texas tops one million cases as surge engulfs the US

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Texas tops one million cases as surge engulfs the USTexas became the first American state with more than one million confirmed Covid-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as a surge of coronavirus infections engulfs the country from coast to coast.In New York, Governor...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases 01:04

 Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state, has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. . The state has recorded 1,010,364 cases and 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began. Texas also set a new daily...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published

California hits virus milestone: 1 million cases

 California is hitting an unwelcome coronavirus milestone: 1 million confirmed infections. The nation's most populous state is the second to pass the mark that..
USATODAY.com
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

California California State of the United States of America

In California: Newsom bemoans attending dinner; travel discouraged

 Plus: College football and COVID-19, Trump breaks a record, and has the pandemic made San Francisco more affordable?
 
USATODAY.com

Here’s how much Rivian’s electric truck and SUV will cost when they come out in 2021

 Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge

Rivian, the electric vehicle startup based in Michigan and California, revealed this week the pricing for its..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polis to issue executive order outlining steps for COVID-19 hospital surge capacity [Video]

Polis to issue executive order outlining steps for COVID-19 hospital surge capacity

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will issue a new executive order outlining steps hospitals will need to take to ready themselves for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and directing the hospitals to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:17Published
An inside look at a Valley COVID unit [Video]

An inside look at a Valley COVID unit

ABC15 gets a rare inside look at a Valley COVID unit.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:29Published
Weighing what to do with relatives in senior care during COVID-19 spike [Video]

Weighing what to do with relatives in senior care during COVID-19 spike

For many families in Colorado, the decision is a difficult one. Cases of the novel coronavirus are spiking, while at the same time many have gone months without being able to see (or hug) their..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:00Published