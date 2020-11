You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pentagon, White House Lock Horns Over US Troop Drawdown In Afghanistan



Last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the US would reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 down to 2,500 by year's end. O'Brien added that the drawdown would take.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:45 Published on October 12, 2020