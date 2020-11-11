Freaky Star Vince Vaughn on How He Embodied Both a Teenage Girl and a Serial Killer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Talk Switching Bodies in Freaky



Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton star in the new slasher comedy, Freaky out today in theaters. The film directed by Christopher Landon, does its own take on the classic Freaky Friday franchise but.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 01:30 Published 6 days ago Freaky Movie - Not Holding Back



Freaky Movie Featurette - Not Holding Back Plot synopsis: A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl. US Release Date:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago Freaky Movie Clip - Inside Job



Freaky Movie Clip - Inside Job - Plot synopsis: A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl. US Release Date: November 13,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago