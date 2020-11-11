Freaky Star Vince Vaughn on How He Embodied Both a Teenage Girl and a Serial Killer
1 week ago) For his new film Freaky, co-writer and director Christopher Landon knew only one person could play the lead role of a psycho killer who...
Alan Ruck, Celeste O'Connor, Christopher Landon, Clark Collis, Jason Blum, Kathryn Newton, Misha Osherovich and Vince Vaughn talk about why Vince Vaughn was so excited to star as a body-swapping serial killer in the new Blumhouse movie 'Freaky.'
Vince Vaughn on Why he Was Game to Star in ‘Freaky’ 01:34
