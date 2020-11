You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources France claims bomb attack on non-Muslim cemetary in Saudi | Oneindia News



After Pfizer, Russia claims Sputnik V is 92% effective, vaccine yet to be peer reviewed; TV journalist Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court; I&B Ministry to regulate online portals, OTT.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:42 Published 7 hours ago Covid-19: Russia says 'Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective against the Coronavirus'|Oneindia News



As the race for a Covid vaccine rages on across the world, After vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said that their shot was more than 90% effective Now Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is being.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 8 hours ago Pfizer Says Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective



Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:42 Published 2 days ago