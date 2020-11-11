US State of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote Recount

Georgia's Chief Election Official, Announces Hand Recount.
Georgia Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger
announced the hand
recount on Wednesday.
With the margin being so close,
it will require a full, by-hand
recount in each county, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State,
via...
