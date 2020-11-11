Global  
 

US State Of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote Recount

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
US State Of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote RecountBy Ken Bredemeier

The top elections official in the southern U.S. state of Georgia on Wednesday ordered a hand audit of the close vote there between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. 

With almost all the votes counted in Georgia, Trump's Democratic challenger for a four-year term in the White House is...
You Might Like


