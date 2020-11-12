US election: Biden chooses long-time adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
United States President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his long-time adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience.Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response...
|
|
|
